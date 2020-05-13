Russian hockey league’s chief Morozov says 2020 Junior World Cup cancelled over COVID-19

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. An annual ice hockey competition between players from international youth ice hockey clubs, the 2020 Junior World Cup, will not be organized this year due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, Alexei Morozov, the president of the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), told TASS.

The Junior World Cup is an annual international tournament of youth hockey clubs that is sanctioned by the IIHF (the International Ice Hockey Federation) and was first organized in 2011.

The tournament usually features eight teams representing youth club players from different countries. Russian clubs won the tournament seven times, while the young teams from Canada and Sweden clinched victory in 2012 and 2015 respectively.

"Unfortunately, this year the Junior World Cup will not be organized due to the current situation [with COVID-19]," KHL chief Morozov said in an interview with TASS.

