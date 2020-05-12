Germany’s 4-time F1 World Champion Vettel to part ways with Scuderia Ferrari

"This is a decision taken jointly by ourselves and Sebastian, one which both parties feel is for the best," Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto was quoted as saying by the statement. "It was not an easy decision to reach, given Sebastian’s worth as a driver and as a person."

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Germany's four-time Formula One World Champion Sebastian Vettel and his current F1 Team Ferrari have jointly decided against the extension of the driver's contract, which expires at the end of this season, Ferrari's press service said in a statement on Tuesday.

"There was no specific reason that led to this decision, apart from the common and amicable belief that the time had come to go our separate ways in order to reach our respective objectives," Binotto continued.

Scuderia Ferrari’s team principal also praised Vettel’s contribution to the legendary Italian-based racing team in the course of his five-year stay with Ferrari.

"Sebastian is already part of the Scuderia’s history, with his 14 Grands Prix wins making him the third most successful driver for the team, while he is also the one who has scored the most points with us," Binotto stated.

"In our five years together, he has finished in the top three of the Drivers’ Championship three times, making a significant contribution to the team’s constant presence in the top three of the Constructors’ classification," he added.

Vettel joined the world of Formula 1 in 2007 and won his four World Champion’s titles racing for Team Red Bull (2010-2013). He signed to race for Scuderia Ferrari in 2015.

The German racer has confirmed that it was a mutual decision between him and the team to part ways after this season, which is currently suspended due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

"My relationship with Scuderia Ferrari will finish at the end of 2020," Vetel was quoted as saying by the statement. "In order to get the best possible results in this sport, it’s vital for all parties to work in perfect harmony."

"The team and I have realized that there is no longer a common desire to stay together beyond the end of this season," he continued.

According to earlier media reports, Ferrari offered the 32-year-old German racer to stay with the team for the next season as well, but with a significant reduction in his salary. However, Vettel denied such reports.

"Financial matters have played no part in this joint decision," he said. "That’s not the way I think when it comes to making certain choices and it never will be.

Vettel said the currently suspended F1 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic also played a role in his decision and he would now take some time to reflect on his future plans.

"What’s been happening in these past few months has led many of us to reflect on what are our real priorities in life," he said. "One needs to use one’s imagination and to adopt a new approach to a situation that has changed. I myself will take the time I need to reflect on what really matters when it comes to my future."

This year’s FIA F1 World Championship was intended to be the first in the history of Formula One to run in 22 Grands Prix around the globe, opening with the race in Australia on March 15 and closing with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The championship was set to see a debut of the Grand Prix in Vietnam’s Hanoi and the return of the Dutch Grand Prix, which had been absent from the race calendar since 1985.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced earlier in the year to cancel the legendary Monaco GP and the French GP as well as to postpone indefinitely this year’s Grands Prix in Australia, Bahrain, Vietnam, Canada, China, the Netherlands, Spain, Azerbaijan and Canada. In line with the 2020 F1 calendar, the next Grand Prix after the cancelled race in France is scheduled to be held in Austria on July 3-5.