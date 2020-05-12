Russia’s Olympic boxing Champ Tishchenko denies reports on his positive COVID-19 test

Telegram channel Mash reported earlier that the COVID-19 test of the 28-year-old Russian boxer was positive

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia’s 2016 Olympic Champion in boxing Evgeny Tishchenko told TASS on Tuesday that earlier media reports about his allegedly positive test for novel coronavirus "were not true."

Telegram channel Mash reported earlier that the COVID-19 test of the 28-year-old Russian boxer was positive. "I have no idea who is reporting that my test was positive," Tishchenko told TASS. "My test [for coronavirus] was collected on April 30 and it was negative. Therefore, the reports are not true." Besides having won the 2016 Olympic gold in Brazil in the under-91 kilograms weight category, Tishchenko is also the 2015 World Champion and two-time European Champion (2015 and 2017) in the heavyweight category. He switched to professional boxing in August 2018 in the cruiserweight division and has a record of seven wins (five by KOs) and zero defeats. COVID-19

