Chances for resumption of Russian football championship 'high' - football union

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. The General Secretary of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Alexander Alayev considers the chances of resuming the Russian Championship to be high, said he on Sunday in an interview on Match TV channel.

"The chances that football will return are high. We are doing everything to make this happen so that the RFU starts up again," Alayev said.

"We are all determined that football should return. We are well aware that the state has the last word, but we must do everything to return football as quickly as possible," he said.

All football competitions in the country are suspended until May 31. RFU expects to resume the championship on June 21 or 28. On May 15, the RFU Executive Committee which will discuss the fate of the season.