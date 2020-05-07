FC Spartak owner Fedun’s COVID-19 diagnosis won’t affect club’s management, brother says

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Hospitalization of Vice President of Russia’s Lukoil multinational energy corporation and owner of FC Spartak Moscow Leonid Fedun will not affect the club’s management, Fedun’s brother and member of Spartak FC board of directors Andrei Fedun told TASS.

On Thursday, Spartak’s press service revealed that Leonid Fedun, 64, had been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus.

"No," Andrei Fedun answered the question whether the football club management will be affected after his brother’s hospitalization.

