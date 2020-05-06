Copenhagen to provide guarantees this week on hosting suspended 2020 UEFA Euro Cup matches

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The Danish Organizing Committee of the UEFA 2020 Euro Cup matches in Copenhagen plans to provide guarantees from government officials by the end of the week in regard to hosting matches of the previously suspended European championship, a spokesman for the Danish organizing committee told TASS on Wednesday.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced on March 17 a decision to postpone the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The championship was rescheduled to be held between June 11 and July 11, 2021.

"We have to give a guarantee on Friday [May 8] that Copenhagen is ready to host next year the Euro-2020," the spokesman stated.

"We have the deadline," he said adding that the organization would "put out the press release on our website on Friday at the latest."

According to previous plans, all European cities selected to host matches of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup were obliged to confirm their plans to carry on with their plans next year. As of May 6, letters of intentions were submitted by St. Petersburg, London, Munich, Dublin, Copenhagen, Bucharest and Baku.

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup were initially scheduled to be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark) between June 12 and July 12, 2020.

A decision to hold the 2020 Euro Cup, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, in various European countries instead of in one or two hosting countries was made at the UEFA Executive Committee’s meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on December 6, 2012.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,770,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 261,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,274,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.