Russia’s figure skating teen prodigy Trusova may part with famous coach Tutberidze

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russia’s two-time world junior figure skating champion Alexandra Trusova is likely to part ways with her coach Eteri Tutberidze and considers a number of options from other coaching groups in Russia, including from the team of two-time Olympic сhampion Evgeni Plushenko, a source close to the situation told TASS on Wednesday.

Russian web portal Sport24 reported earlier this month that 15-year-old Trusova decided to part with her world’s famous figure skating coach Eteri Tutberidze and joined the coaching team of Plushenko.

"Trusova currently mulls her leave," the source told TASS. "Plushenko [staff] is not the only option."

Tutberidze, 46, was in charge of training Trusova since 2016 and her student is currently the only figure skater in female competitions to land a quadruple jump combination, namely a quad toe loop with a quad Lutz jump.

In addition to two gold medals of the World Junior Championships (2018 in Sofia and 2019 in Zagreb), Trusova is also the bronze medalist of the 2019/2020 Grand Prix Figure Skating Final in Italy’s Torino and the bronze medalist of the 2020 European Figure Skating Championship, hosted by Austria’s Graz in late January this year.