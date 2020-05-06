Sports tourism may facilitate Hainan's economy, says administration

HAIKOU, May 5. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities believe that sports tourism will help facilitate the development of the local economy, given the improvement of the epidemiological situation in the country and the gradually reviving tourism industry on the island, Xinhua reported.

The Hainan government recently approved a five-year development plan of a pilot zone for national sports tourism on the island in order to turn the province into a leading global tourist destination. The implementation of this program is designed for 2020-2025. The pilot zone is expected to become an advanced project to build a sports tourism industry in the country. The "brand" is planned to be created by 2022, and by 2025 the pilot zone should be set up.

In October 2018, the Chinese State Council prepared a plan to support comprehensive reforms to boost Hainan's openness. The pilot area of ​​national sports tourism is part of this program. Hainan authorities intend to take full advantage of the island’s pilot free trade zone and free port with Chinese features to build an integrated world-class sports tourism model, promote the world-famous sports tourism industry developers and their products in order to implement the program to turn the province into an international center for tourism and consumption.

“Hainan has chosen sports tourism as a direction for its development due to the advantages of a visa-free travel and the unique natural resources of the island surrounded by the ocean. Efforts will be made towards the development of water sports such as surfing, sailing, diving, sea fishing, yachting and swimming on dragon boats," the agency quoted Xu Xianghong, a representative of the provincial sports agency.

According to Shi Yong, professor at Shanghai Sports University, the Chinese sports tourism has great potential, given the growing popularity of a healthy lifestyle amid the novel coronavirus epidemic. "After the epidemic, the share of sports tourism in the tourism industry will increase. At the same time, the estimated annual growth rate will amount to about 10%, and the total income from sports tourism by the end of 2021 is expected to reach 1.6 trillion yuan (about $ 230 billion)," the expert believes.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.