Russian Anti-Doping Agency to resume its testing work after May 20, says agency’s head

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) will resume its work on testing athletes for banned performance enhancing substances after May 20, RUSADA Director General Yury Ganus said during an online news conference organized by TASS on Wednesday.

"One of the most important news today is that RUSADA is resuming its testing work in the closing ten-day period of May," Ganus said. "We have been carrying on with our routine work with the exception of athletes’ testing paying particular attention to planning."

"A decision was made to continue with the testing work and our approach to this issue is balanced, well-weighed and concentrated," he continued.

On March 27, RUSADA announced its decision to halt athletes’ testing for banned substances for a one-week period. The decision followed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement that the week between March 30 and April 3 would be non-working with salary preserved. On April 3, Putin extended the paid non-working period across Russia until April 30 in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19 and RUSADA extended the suspension of athletes’ testing work until May.

On April 28, Putin held an online meeting with regional governors, handing down instructions to draw up recommendations for easing restrictions starting on May 12. The president announced at that meeting that the non-working period in the country would be extended again until May 11. Russia’s governing anti-doping body followed the instructions of the Russian leader prolonging the halt in its testing work.

Ganus announced on April 14 that RUSADA planned to purchase special protective outfits for doping-control inspectors after the testing was resumed.

"We have a testing model fitting in such complicated circumstances as we have worked out a mechanism for this situation," Ganus addressed the online news conference today. "We have an understanding on the special protective outfits, we have already ordered some of them and continue with our orders."

"We are currently waiting for the updated recommendations from the World Anti-Doping Agency [WADA] and expect to receive them any day," he said. "We are resuming with our tests starting with the closing ten-day period of May."

Speaking during the online conference on Wednesday, Viktoria Barinova, the head of RUSADA Testing Department, said that special protective outfits would be a must for all doping inspectors of the agency.

"We have launched separate work with our testing staff experts," Barinova said. "We are very grateful that they have stated their readiness to continue working with us."