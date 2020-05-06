Private 30-minute ice hockey lesson with NHL star Ovechkin goes for $38,000

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. A 30-minute private ice hockey lesson with Russia’s NHL star and Captain of the Washington Capitals Alexander Ovechkin has been auctioned off for $38,000, the US-based sports web portal BleacherReport.com reported.

The charity auction, the All-In Challenge, was launched on April 14 with the aim of donating all proceeds from the auction to socially and economically disadvantaged groups in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The All-In Challenge has ballooned to include more than 100 athlete and celebrity auctions, with all funds going toward Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America," according to the sports web portal.

Russia’s NHL Stanley Cup winner and three-time World Champion Ovechkin joined the All-In Challenge on April 20, having Tweeted at that time "I have accepted the All-In Challenge. I hope we can help lots of people!!!"