MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The Board of the International Ice Hockey Federation will discuss the insurance payouts and the new season at its upcoming meeting on May 6, IIHF President Rene Fasel told TASS on Sunday.

"The Board meeting on May 6 will be in the online conference format. Its main topic will cover insurance," Fasel said.

"We will talk about the next season. No decisions will be made - simply an information exchange at the moment," he added.