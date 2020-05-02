Professional sports may need to change competition models - Russian sports minister

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Professional sports will need time to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said in an interview with TASS.

Numerous international competitions have been postponed or cancelled due to the pandemic, many national championships have been suspended.

"Look at what is happening with professional clubs. It is a serious issue and I don’t see a clear way out of the situation at the moment," Matytsin pointed out. "Professional sports largely depends on state funding and the support of business partners, and that has suffered a lot of damage. This is why I say that it will take time. And perhaps, there will be a need e to change competition models and reshape the policy," he added.

"It is up to top officials at professional clubs that make decisions concerning the salaries of managers and players. We cannot regulate it. However, they are likely to be affected because the entire industry is at risk," the Russian sports minister noted.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

To date, a total of 124,054 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 15,013 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 1,222 fatalities nationwide. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (62,648). Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.