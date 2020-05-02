Russia determined to host UEFA EURO matches in 2021 - sports minister

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russia has confirmed that its share of matches of the UEFA EURO 2020, rescheduled to 2021, will be held in the city of St. Petersburg, and will soon provide guarantees to the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said in an interview with TASS.

Twelve European cities were initially expected to host the UEFA EURO 2020, including St. Petersburg, London, Munich, Baku, Rome, Bucharest, Dublin, Copenhagen, Bilbao, Glasgow, Budapest and Amsterdam. On March 17, UEFA decided to postpone the event due to the coronavirus pandemic. Director General of the Russian organizing committee Alexei Sorokin told TASS that all host cities needed to provide guarantees to UEFA by April 30. However, UEFA was ready to show understanding if the host cities missed the date because of the large amount of work they had to do.

"The Sports Ministry has done everything necessary, the guarantees have been confirmed and will be provided [to UEFA]," Matytsin pointed out. He was confident that the country would be completely ready to host the matches next year.

"In fact, we were able to host the event in 2020. This is why we are keeping the organizing team in place, it has huge experience," he added.