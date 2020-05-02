State funding of sports agencies to continue after pandemic - Russian sports minister

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russia’s sports agencies will continue to receive state funding after the coronavirus pandemic is over, Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said in an interview with TASS.

"State funding will continue and state agencies will carry on with their activities at both the federal and regional levels. Steps will be taken to minimize risks. Our coaches and athletes will be protected," he emphasized.

"The Sports Ministry will continue to fund nationwide sporting events and sports training activities, and to pay salaries to athletes and coaches. But on the whole, the industry has suffered a great blow and its consequences will be felt in the future," Matytsin added.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

To date, a total of 124,054 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 15,013 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 1,222 fatalities nationwide. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (62,648). Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.