Construction of 2023 Universiade facilities continues - Russian sports minister

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The allocation of funds for the 2023 Summer Universiade, set to take place in Russia’s Yekaterinburg, has been confirmed, and the construction of the Universiade facilities continues, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said in an interview with TASS.

"The economic situation will clearly impact the event’s program but not as far as the number of competitions and the event's facilities are concerned," he noted.

The minister pointed out that the Summer Universiade in Yekaterinburg would be the first multi-sport event that Russia would host after the coronavirus pandemic.

"Three years is a long time and I hope that both the regional authorities and the federal government - first and foremost, the Sports Ministry - will do everything that is necessary," Matytsin said. "It will be the first major Russia-hosted multi-sport event after this crisis. Indeed, there will be various championships but this will be the first major event," he added.

"I hope that there will be about 10,000 participants from 150 countries. It certainly is a challenge. We continue our work, both the FISU [the International University Sports Federation] and the organizing committee are paying attention to funding and the event’s timing," the Russian sports minister emphasized.