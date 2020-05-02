Work on National Projects continues amid pandemic - Russian sports minister

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Sports Ministry continues work to implement the National Projects despite the coronavirus pandemic, Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said in an interview with TASS.

"Priorities are changing a little because of the current situation. However, creative cooperation goes on, we continue to work on inter-agency programs adopted last hear," he noted. "Tough times bring people closer together and remove unnecessary formalities," he added.

"It is clear from how the government and my colleagues here at the ministry are working. They understand that this is no time for talking and trying to figure out who is stronger and more important. The result is what matters," the minister pointed out.

A project dubbed "Sports as a Lifestyle" is part of Russia’s Demography National Project.