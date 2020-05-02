Russian sports will need new operating models once pandemic is over, minister says

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russian sports will need new operating models once the coronavirus pandemic is over, Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said in an interview with TASS.

Due to the pandemic, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship have been rescheduled to 2021.

"We aren’t thinking about the past because the operating models of the past won’t work anymore. We are thinking about ways to reshape our activities," Matytsin pointed out. "We are working on the 2030 Strategy. We do understand that the country’s economy and social sector have changed, as well as interaction between industries upon which the sports industry depends," he added.

Coronavirus pandemic

