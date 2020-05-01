IPC cancels Extraordinary General Assembly in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said on Friday it has cancelled a 2020 Membership Gathering and Extraordinary General Assembly.

The Assembly was supposed to hear a report of the a working group led by IPC Vice President Duane Kale. The group was set up in April 2018 to analyze possibilities of improving the IPC’s activities.

"Gathering the IPC membership in one place for the 2020 Extraordinary General Assembly and Membership Gathering to conclude the Governance Review is not practical, feasible, sensible or possible at this time," IPC President Andrew Parsons said. "The pandemic has created a significant amount of extra work for all IPC members and IPC senior staff. There is ongoing uncertainty regarding the virus, restrictions remain in place on global travel and meetings of large groups, and COVID-19 has had a significant financial impact on all within the Paralympic Movement."

"Cancelling the 2020 IPC Extraordinary General Assembly does not mean we are stopping the IPC Governance Review. It just means a readjustment of the timelines to conclude the project," he added.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3.2 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 230,000 deaths have been reported.