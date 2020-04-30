WADA completed investigation into manipulations with Moscow lab’s doping probes

TASS, April 30. The Intelligence and Investigations Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has announced that it has completed an enquiry into manipulations with doping probes of 298 Russian athletes that were stored in the Moscow laboratory, the WADA press service informs.
It is stressed that manipulations were confirmed with probes given by 145 Russian athletes out of 298. The investigation results were handed over to 28 international sports federations.
"This has been the most complex enquiry in anti-doping history and WADA’s investigations team has been doing an outstanding job," WADA president Witold Banka stressed.
In September, WADA launched a probe into the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) compliance status after inconsistencies in the 2012-2015 database of the Moscow lab emerged. On December 9, 2019, WADA’s Executive Committee unanimously voted to strip RUSADA of its compliance status and impose sanctions on the Russian sports after manipulations with Moscow data laboratory doping samples containing tests taken by athletes in 2012-2015 emerged. According to the sanctions adopted, Russia loses the right to host major sporting events or bid to hold them for four years, while Russian athletes are deprived of opportunity to compete at world championships, Olympics and Paralympics representing Russia.