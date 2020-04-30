WADA completed investigation into manipulations with Moscow lab’s doping probes

TASS, April 30. The Intelligence and Investigations Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has announced that it has completed an enquiry into manipulations with doping probes of 298 Russian athletes that were stored in the Moscow laboratory, the WADA press service informs.

It is stressed that manipulations were confirmed with probes given by 145 Russian athletes out of 298. The investigation results were handed over to 28 international sports federations.