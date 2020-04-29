Sports authorities to facilitate return of foreign footballers to Russia, says minister

On Monday, President of the Russian Premier League (RPL) Sergei Pryadkin announced that the League and the Russian Football Union (RFU) sent a joint document to the Russian Sports Ministry requesting assistance in the return of foreign footballers and specialists from their countries to Russia in a bid to complete the suspended national tournament. As of today, Russia has a ban on foreigners’ entry to the country until May 1.

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The Russian Sports Ministry will render its assistance in the return of foreign footballers and specialists engaged in Russian football clubs as soon as a relevant document is approved, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Wednesday.

"I know that [RFU President] Alexander Dyukov maintains permanent contacts on the [resumption] of tournaments of football clubs," Matytsin said. "We [Russian Sports Ministry] are also working on this issue."

"This issue is about current restrictions on foreign footballers and experts’ entry to the territory of the Russian Federation," he continued. "The [Russian Sports] Ministry has drafted and submitted a relevant document for an approval, and as soon as we receive a response, which I hope will be positive, we will be offering our assistance in the settlement of this issue."

The RPL and RFU executive management held an online conference on Monday to discuss opportunities of restarting the national football tournament, which had been suspended due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

The RPL press service announced after the video link on April 27 that an agreement was reached to restart the championship either on June 21 or on June 28. RPL President Sergei Pryadkin said in an interview with Russia’s Match TV sports broadcaster on Tuesday that the majority of the league’s clubs opted for the resumption of the tournament on June 21.

The RPL season was initially postponed from March 17 until April 10. The RFU Executive Committee extended on April 1 the postponement of all football matches in Russia, including RPL matches, until May 31.

Prior to the RPL shutdown the league’s clubs completed 22 out of 30 scheduled rounds of the championship. On April 1, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) recommended European football federations to complete halted tournaments.