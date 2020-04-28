Russian Anti-Doping Agency in full-swing preparations to resume doping testing in May

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is currently in major preparations to resume its work on testing athletes for banned performance enhancing substances after May 11 in some regions of the country, RUSADA Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya told TASS on Tuesday.

On March 27, RUSADA announced its decision to halt athletes’ testing for banned substances for a one-week period. The decision followed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement that the period between March 30 and April 3 would be non-working with salary preserved. On April 3, Putin extended the paid non-working period across Russia until April 30 in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19 and RUSADA extended the suspension of athletes’ testing until May.

"RUSADA was initially aware that the first ten days of May were likely to be non-working as well, but nevertheless carried on with its preparations to resume testing," Pakhnotskaya said.

"We currently work on the acquisition of special protective outfits for our doping inspectors," she continued. "We are also closely monitoring epidemiological situation in every Russian region taking into account all imposed restrictions."

"We have regions, which in comparison with [the capital of] Moscow and the Moscow Region, have almost no imposed restrictions," she said. "Our doping control inspectors are residing not only in Moscow and the Moscow Region, but in other cities of the country as well." "This is why our inspectors, who are staying in more favorable regions, are able to carry on with their testing work in line with all directives and requirements," Pakhnotskaya stated.

The sports official added that RUSADA was currently compiling lists of regions of athletes’ permanent whereabouts.

"First of all, we are interested in the candidates for the Olympic Games and other major international tournaments," Pakhnotskaya commented. "We will finish gathering this information before May 1 and by that time our agency’s procurement department should confirm the purchase of special protective outfits and protective screens for our inspectors."

"After that we will have to compile a list of doping control inspectors, whom we intend to involve in our work," she said. "Inspectors that we choose will have to immediately pass tests for coronavirus. In case the tests are negative we will be ready to resume our [doping control] tests after May 10 in certain regions."