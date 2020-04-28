Russian Anti-Doping Agency in full-swing preparations to resume doping testing in May

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is currently in major preparations to resume its work on testing athletes for banned performance enhancing substances after May 11 in some regions of the country, RUSADA Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya told TASS on Tuesday.
On March 27, RUSADA announced its decision to halt athletes’ testing for banned substances for a one-week period. The decision followed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement that the period between March 30 and April 3 would be non-working with salary preserved. On April 3, Putin extended the paid non-working period across Russia until April 30 in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19 and RUSADA extended the suspension of athletes’ testing until May.
"RUSADA was initially aware that the first ten days of May were likely to be non-working as well, but nevertheless carried on with its preparations to resume testing," Pakhnotskaya said.
"We currently work on the acquisition of special protective outfits for our doping inspectors," she continued. "We are also closely monitoring epidemiological situation in every Russian region taking into account all imposed restrictions."
"We have regions, which in comparison with [the capital of] Moscow and the Moscow Region, have almost no imposed restrictions," she said. "Our doping control inspectors are residing not only in Moscow and the Moscow Region, but in other cities of the country as well." "This is why our inspectors, who are staying in more favorable regions, are able to carry on with their testing work in line with all directives and requirements," Pakhnotskaya stated.
The sports official added that RUSADA was currently compiling lists of regions of athletes’ permanent whereabouts.
"First of all, we are interested in the candidates for the Olympic Games and other major international tournaments," Pakhnotskaya commented. "We will finish gathering this information before May 1 and by that time our agency’s procurement department should confirm the purchase of special protective outfits and protective screens for our inspectors."
"After that we will have to compile a list of doping control inspectors, whom we intend to involve in our work," she said. "Inspectors that we choose will have to immediately pass tests for coronavirus. In case the tests are negative we will be ready to resume our [doping control] tests after May 10 in certain regions."
In 2019, RUSADA carried out 9,743 doping inspections collecting 11,316 samples, which exceeded the agency’s earlier announced annual target of 11,000 samples.
RUSADA Director General Yury Ganus announced to TASS last year that the national anti-doping agency planned to collect 11,000 doping samples in 2019 and to increase this figure to 13,000 in 2020. The increase in the number of doping samples was planned to be achieved through reduction in logistics and more effective organization of the work.
COVID-19 pandemic
In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 212,500 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 934,400 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.
To date, a total of 93,558 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 8,456 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 867 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.