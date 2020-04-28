Russia’s ex-WBO Light Welterweight Champ Provodnikov is likely to be back boxing this year

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia’s former WBO (World Boxing Organization) Light Welterweight Champion Ruslan Provodnikov is likely to be back boxing again with a bout in the end of this year, his manager Vadim Kornilov told TASS on Tuesday.

"We had a proposal [to resume boxing career] and this proposal is considered as a potential fight in the end of the year," Kornilov stated. "However, we are not ready yet to give details about it."

Provodnikov, nicknamed ‘Siberian Rocky,’ last fought on June 11, 2016, when he was defeated by John Molina Jr. of the United States.

The Russian boxer held the WBO Light Welterweight Champion’s belt from 2013 to 2014 and has a professional boxing career record of 25 wins (18 by KOs) and five defeats.

Provodnikov, 36, started a career of a politician after wrapping up with boxing in 2016 and currently serves as a lawmaker with the parliament of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area in western Siberia.