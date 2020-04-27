CAS verdict on Russian coach Yeremenko’s ban is final; unlikely to be appealed — lawyer

On April 16, the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld an appeal from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and issued a four-year suspension against Yeremenko for his attempt to bribe a doping-control officer in 2017.

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. A decision made by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to ban Russian track and field athletics coach Andrei Yeremenko for four years is final and can be hardly appealed, Yegor Larichkin, a lawyer for the coach, told TASS on Monday.

"The number of arbitrators is defined by the involved parties," Larichkin said. "All procedural costs were covered by RUSADA while the coach only issued his consent for the hearing and the arbitrator."

"In any case, the parties did not argue regarding the jurisdiction of the court and the decision is obligatory and final for them," he continued. "We did not argue and did not forward any motions to the arbitrator."

"The scope for filing an appeal is extremely limited and in any case the appeal can be filed only with the [Federal Supreme] Court of Switzerland on the very limited groundings. Do we plan to lodge an appeal? There is no decision yet on this score," Larichkin stated.

"The timeframe for submitting an appeal is one month, however it can be extended in Swiss courts due to the current coronavirus pandemic," the lawyer added.

During the 2017 Russian Athletics Championships in the country’s southern city of Adler, runner Yulia Maluyeva tried to dodge her doping test by pretending to feel ill during the sample collection procedure. Her coach Yeremenko tried to bribe a RUSADA doping-control officer asking him to turn a blind eye to the incident.

The Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee ruled in December 2018 that Yeremenko was innocent of the accusations against him, however, RUSADA filed an appeal against that decision with the Swiss-based CAS, which held a hearing on this case in December 2019.

Russian runner Maluyeva was earlier slapped with a four-year suspension from all sports-related activities and her disqualification is set to expire on April 11, 2022.