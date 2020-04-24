Russia’s Sports Ministry has no right to jeopardize athletes’ health — minister

TASS, April 24. The Russian Sports Ministry must never endanger the well-being of athletes and all those engaged in the training process, Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said as quoted by the ministry’s press service.

"We are all looking forward to the quick end of the pandemic, every coming day in self-isolation is worrisome for athletes, coaches and all those who are responsible for their training," he said. "The reasons are clear, it is our common pain today when all competitions both in Russia and abroad are cancelled, when training facilities and gyms are shut down, it is incredibly difficult to stay in form. I am grateful to all of you for demonstrating unity, mutual help and faith in ability to 'resist', which has always been and remains a symbol of our sport. Our country has always been proud of your victories, and I am certain that you will overcome this challenge in a dignified manner too," he addressed athletes.

"I respect and as a human being understand your willingness to resume training as soon as possible. However, our country is yet to pass the peak of the pandemic, unfortunately. We have no right to jeopardize the health of athletes, as well as those who provide for their training, and lives of family members and kin. The novel coronavirus infection [causes] a disease that has not been studied in full yet, especially its influence on athletes' bodies amid the training period when the immune system is especially susceptible," the minister added.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,700,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 191,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 750,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 68,622 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 5,568 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 615 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.