Many Russians in NHL to benefit national team, says head coach

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. A big number of Russian players in the National Hockey League (NHL) will help the national hockey team to show high results, head coach of the Russian national team Vladimir Krikunov said in an interview with TASS.

Krikunov headed the team in 2004-2006 and led the team into the Turin Olympics in 2006 when the Russian players placed fourth. Russia failed to make it to the semifinals in the next two Olympics. However, the team won gold medals at the 2018 Olympics, but NHL did not allow its players to leave the season to take part in the games.

"We at least made the last four, while the last [few] Olympics with participation of NHL players saw the Russian team losing in the quarterfinals, something is not quite working there. After the 2006 Olympics, there were few [Russian] players in NHL, now there are many good guys there. I think the time is coming soon when we will again assemble a team that can achieve great results," Krikunov believes.

After the Kontinental Hockey League terminated the season early, Russian goaltenders Ilya Sorokin and Vasily Demchenko agreed contracts with NHL clubs as well as defenseman Artem Sergeev and forwards Kirill Kaprizov, Maksim Shalunov, Maksim Grigorenko, Grigory Denisenko, Alexander Barabanov and Andrey Altybarmakyan. The current NHL season featured 50 Russian players.