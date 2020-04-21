UEFA gives strong recommendation to finish national league competitions

TASS, April 21. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has delivered a strong recommendation to complete domestic top division and cup competitions, the UEFA press service reported.

The recommendation comes after a video conference meeting with representatives of 55 national European football federations to discuss the vital nature of finishing European cup competitions. However, special guidelines will be developed for certain cases.

In addition, the meeting drafted various options for the football calendar which includes league and national team matches.

All national European league and cup competitions were suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic. The only country to carry on playing national league football despite the epidemiological situation is Belarus. All matches are suspended until June.

