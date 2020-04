Swiss-based CAS slaps four-year ban on Russian coach for bid to bribe doping inspector

TASS, April 21. Russian cyclist Alexandra Goncharova has been disqualified for four years for violating anti-doping rules, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s press service reports.

The ban is officially imposed starting on September 9, 2019. The athlete was found guilty of breaching article 2.1 of the All-Russian Anti-Doping Rules.

Goncharova became national champion in 2019 winning a group cycling event.