RUSADA to consider resuming testing after studying other countries’ experience

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) will consider resumption of testing of Russian athletes suspended until May 1 due to coronavirus after analyzing the experience of other national anti-doping agencies, RUSADA Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya told TASS.

USADA, for instance, launched a self-testing program running for eight weeks. Athletes who joined the program receive test kits in advance. They can get a phone call at any time to perform doping control procedures supervised by a USADA officer via a video conference. After collecting a sample, athletes should seal it and send to an anti-doping lab.

"We share concerns of our colleagues from other countries in light of significant reduction of testing due to the coronavirus pandemic and welcome their commitment to find a way out of this situation," Pakhnotskaya noted. "RUSADA will review resumption of testing after studying experience of foreign anti-doping agencies. However, we should take into account the fact that Russia imposed lockdown later than many other countries and, therefore, all self-isolation measures were also introduced later. I would like to underline that our administrative branch is already looking into purchasing special protective suits for doping control officers."

"Practically everyone simultaneously found themselves in limbo but, in spite of that, specialists are still trying to implement their anti-doping programs," the RUSADA deputy head continued. "Yes, there is an international testing standard which sets everything out. However, the situation is far from an ordinary one, therefore, I believe that any testing method that is safe for people’s health is a working option."