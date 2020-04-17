Russia’s track and field athletics body RusAF postpones indefinitely all May tournaments

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) has postponed indefinitely all track and field athletics tournaments scheduled for May over the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, the RusAF press service announced on Friday.

According to the press service, a decision on the new dates of the five postponed tournaments next month will be made by the executive managing body of the Russian governing body of track and field athletics later in the year.

