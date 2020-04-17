Up to 100 Russian athletes and coaches returned home from abroad amid COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Ninety six athletes, coaches and specialists of Russian national sports teams have been returned home with the support of the Russian Sports Ministry during the suspension of regular flights imposed due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, the ministry’s press service announced on Friday.

Besides the Russian Sports Ministry, the assistance in the return of Russian athletes, coaches and personnel was also provided by the national coronavirus prevention operational headquarters, the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency and all-Russia sports federations.

The latest in the list of Russian athletes returned home from abroad are speed skaters Anna Chernova and Yelena Sokhryakova, who arrived in Russia from Indonesia on Friday, the ministry stated. All athletes, including Chernova and Sokhryakova must observe a quarantine of two weeks after their return home.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,190,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 147,300 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 555,500 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 32,008 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,590 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 273 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.