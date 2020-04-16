International Skating Union cancels 2020 World Figure Skating Championship in Canada

The 2020 World Figure Skating Championship was initially slated to be hosted by Canada’s Montreal on March 16-22, but a decision was made in early March to move this tournament to a later date amid global concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The 2020 World Figure Skating Championship in Canada has been cancelled over the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, the International Skating Union (ISU) announced in a statement on Thursday.

"Mindful of the escalating negative COVID-19 developments, the resulting world-wide human tragedy and the measures taken by the public authorities as well as logistical challenges the ISU Council during its on-line meeting held on April 16, 2020 concluded that a postponement of the pending 2020 ISU Championships is not possible," the ISU press service said in a statement adding that among the cancelled tournaments is the "ISU World Figure Skating Championships, Montreal, March 16-22, 2020."

The International Skating Union also added in its statement that it decided to cancel earlier rescheduled "ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships Seoul, March 13-15, 2020" and "ISU World Synchronized Skating Championships, Lake Placid, April 3-5, 2020."

"In regard to the planning of the 2020/21 skating season and considering the uncertain development of the COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the staging of international sports events, the ISU Council will hold another on-line meeting on April 28 when different scenarios of the COVID-19 developments and impact on the ISU Event calendar will be discussed," the statement from the ISU press service added.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,120,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 142,600 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 539,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 27,938 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,304 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 232 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.