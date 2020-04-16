Swiss-based CAS slaps four-year ban on Russian coach for bid to bribe doping inspector

During the 2017 Russian Athletics Championship in the country’s southern city of Adler, runner Yulia Maluyeva tried to dodge her doping test by pretending to feel ill during the test collection procedure. Her coach Yeremenko tried to bribe a RUSADA doping-control officer asking him to turn a blind eye to the incident.

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has upheld an appeal from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and issued a four-year suspension against Russian track and field coach Andrei Yeremenko for his attempt to bribe a doping-control officer in 2017, RUSADA Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya told TASS on Thursday.

The Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee stated in December 2018 that Yeremenko was innocent of the accusations against him, however, RUSADA filed an appeal against that decision with the Swiss-based CAS, which held a hearing on this case in December 2019.

"Today, we received a verdict from CAS, which confirmed our accusations and ruled to suspend coach Yeremenko for the period of four years," Pakhnotskaya said in an interview with TASS. "This was a very complicated case because, firstly, it was about imposing sanctions against a coach, and, secondly, it was about an attempt to bribe a doping-control inspector, who was fulfilling his duties at that time."

"I would like to reiterate that it was September 2017, when it was only two months after RUSADA’s right had been reinstated to hold doping tests under the supervision of international experts," she continued.

"I would also like to point out the high-level professionalism of our Sochi inspectors, who have been on their second or maybe third career mission at that time, but they eventually demonstrated a very distinguished and high level of professionalism," Pakhnotskaya stressed.

Russian runner Maluyeva was earlier slapped with a four-year suspension from all sports-related activities and her disqualification is set to expire on April 11, 2022.