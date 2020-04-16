Three Russian biathletes change sports citizenship joining national team of Moldova

The athletes did not need permissions for their transfer from the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) and the International Biathlon Union (IBU) since they never competed as part of the Russian senior national team.

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Three Russian biathletes Pavel Magazeyev, Andrei Usov and Alina Stremous changed their sports citizenship and joined the national biathlon team of Moldova, Petru Bria, the secretary general of the Moldova Biathlon Federation (MBF), told TASS on Thursday.

"Pavel Magazeyev, Andrei Usov and Alina Stremous were issued [Moldovan] passports on February 15," Bria said.

"Due to the current novel coronavirus pandemic the athletes are currently practicing at home and the first training camp for them is scheduled for May 20 in Chisinau," the MBF secretary general added.

