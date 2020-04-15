World’s governing body of cycling sports UCI revises 2020 calendar over COVID-19 pandemic

French daily L’Equipe reported on Tuesday that the prestigious 3,470-kilometer cycling tournament in France was most likely to be postponed after the decision of French authorities to temporarily ban all mass events on the territory of the country over the COVID-19 pandemic.

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The world’s governing body of cycling sports, UCI, announced in a statement on Wednesday that prestigious multiple stage bicycle races Tour de France and Vuelta in Spain had been moved to later dates over the ongoing global spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

"At a video conference meeting organized today by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) in the context of the current coronavirus pandemic, which saw the participation of all the principal representatives of professional road cycling’s families <…>, several decisions concerning the revision of the 2020 UCI International Road Calendar were unanimously agreed by the different parties concerned," the statement from the UCI press service reads.

"The Tour de France is postponed and will take place this year from 29 August to 20 September," according to the statement. "Holding this event in the best conditions possible is judged essential given its central place in cycling’s economy and its exposure, in particular for the teams that benefit on this occasion from unparalleled visibility."

This year’s race in France, which consists of 21 day-long stages over the course of 23 days, has been initially scheduled to run between June 27 and July 19. The 2020 Vuelta in Spain was slated to be held between August 14 and September 6. Another cycling multiple-stage Grand Tour, the 2020 Giro d’Italia, which was scheduled for May 9-31, was postponed indefinitely on March 13.

"The Giro d’Italia will take place after the UCI Worlds and will be followed by the Vuelta Ciclista a Espana," the UCI statement continued.

