Russia’s five-time world speed skating champ volunteers to help locked-down seniors

The world’s 25-year-old renowned speed skater and the holder of a world record, has been reportedly delivering food packages and other necessities to elderly people, who have been quarantined inside their homes due to the COVID-19 lockdown

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russia’s five-time World Champion in speed skating Pavel Kulizhnikov has turned into a volunteer delivering food and other necessities in the Moscow Region to pensioners, who have been quarantined to prevent the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus, the press service of the Russian Speed Skating Federation (RSSF) announced in a statement on Wednesday. The world’s 25-year-old renowned speed skater and the holder of a world record, has been reportedly delivering food packages and other necessities to elderly people, who have been quarantined inside their homes due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Read also Obligatory self-isolation declared in 84 out of 85 Russian regions

"He has been donning a mask and gloves, adhering to all precautionary measures," the statement from the RSSF reads. "This was the fastest delivery of goods in the world. Pavel Kulizhnikov assisted in furnishing goods to pensioners." Kulizhnikov is a five-time World Champion in single distances in addition to his silver and bronze medals. The Russian speed skater is also the five-time winner of the European Championships. At the February 2020 World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships in Salt Lake City, Utah, in the United States, Kulizhnikov bagged two gold medals, namely in the 500-meter race and in the 1,000-meter battle, where he set a new world record. He was the first speed skater ever to break the 1,000-meter distance in less than a minute and six seconds (1 minute 05.69 seconds). Born in the city of Vorkuta in the Russian Republic of Komi, Kulizhnikov is currently residing and training in the city of Kolomna, outside Moscow, which has a world-class 6,150-seat indoor speed skating oval that hosted numerous international events since its opening in 2006.

Read also International Committee of Red Cross says fights pandemic around the world