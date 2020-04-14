Russia’s St. Petersburg ready to host next year UEFA Champions League and Euro Cup matches

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg will have enough time to readjust in its preparations for the UEFA Euro Cup matches after the final game of the 2021 UEFA Champions League, Alexei Sorokin, the head of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2020, said on Tuesday.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced on March 17 a decision to postpone the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of COVID-19. The championship was rescheduled for June 11-July 11, 2021. Russia’s St. Petersburg is among the 12 cities in Europe that were selected to host the European championship’s matches. It is also the venue of the final match of the UEFA Champions League in late May. "The overall configuration system certainly remains unchanged," Sorokin said speaking in an interview with Russia’s Rossiya-24 television channel. "We will do our best preserving all initially registered limits, only trying to move them in the right direction." "We are now faced with the fact of the organization of the final match of the Champions League in St. Petersburg, not long before the start of the Euro Cup that was also scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg," Sorokin continued.

"This is certainly a challenge, but we will adjust our planning taking into account this tournament, which is extremely important for UEFA and the whole society of clubs’ tournaments." "Two week-period is not much but it is enough to readjust the stadium and the city for hosting the new tournament," Sorokin said. "We will surely need to do the rebranding, replace the decorations in the city, since we are faced with the clear-cut obligations that say the host city must be living it to the full with the Champions League final match," he continued. "We all witnessed this phenomenon in Moscow in 2008 as well as in other host cities of the [Champions League] final matches." "This two-week period is not much, but at the same time there is certainty that all involved parties will cope with this task in the end," he added.

