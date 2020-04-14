Russian Biathlon Union postpones indefinitely its Council’s meeting over COVID-19

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) has been forced to postpone indefinitely the meeting of the organization’s Council in May due to the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus, RBU President Vladimir Drachev told TASS on Tuesday.
The RBU Council is made up of 48 members representing regional biathlon federations, who were elected in 2018 for a four-year term.
"This year we had a scheduled RBU Council session, which was due to take place after the vacations in May," Drachev said.
"Discussions of this session were set to focus on the results of the previous two years, achievements and mistakes as well as the development of the sport of biathlon in the regions," he continued. "However, the coronavirus pandemic cancelled it."
The RBU chief also said it was more likely that the organization’s Council would convene in November during the 2020 Russian Biathlon Championships in Khanty-Mansiysk.
Drachev, 54, took the helm of the Russian Biathlon Union in May 2018 and his current presidential term expires in 2022. On April 1, Russian veteran biathletes, experts, coaches and refereeing officials sent a letter to RBU President Drachev voicing their dissatisfaction with his work and asking him to voluntarily step down. Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin later held a personal meeting with RBU chief Drachev to discuss the evolved situation.
The Russian Sports Ministry reacted immediately on April 1 expressing its concern over the reported spat between the RBU administration and representatives of the national biathlon society.
The ministry said in a statement it was inadmissible to trade accusations at a distance, particularly "under the conditions of the unprecedented global crisis caused by the spread of the coronavirus," when "everyone related to the sport must show solidarity and mutual assistance."
In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,900,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 120,400 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 456,700 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.
To date, a total of 21,102 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,694 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 170 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.