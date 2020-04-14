Russian Biathlon Union postpones indefinitely its Council’s meeting over COVID-19

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) has been forced to postpone indefinitely the meeting of the organization’s Council in May due to the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus, RBU President Vladimir Drachev told TASS on Tuesday.

The RBU Council is made up of 48 members representing regional biathlon federations, who were elected in 2018 for a four-year term.

"This year we had a scheduled RBU Council session, which was due to take place after the vacations in May," Drachev said.

"Discussions of this session were set to focus on the results of the previous two years, achievements and mistakes as well as the development of the sport of biathlon in the regions," he continued. "However, the coronavirus pandemic cancelled it."

The RBU chief also said it was more likely that the organization’s Council would convene in November during the 2020 Russian Biathlon Championships in Khanty-Mansiysk.

Drachev, 54, took the helm of the Russian Biathlon Union in May 2018 and his current presidential term expires in 2022. On April 1, Russian veteran biathletes, experts, coaches and refereeing officials sent a letter to RBU President Drachev voicing their dissatisfaction with his work and asking him to voluntarily step down. Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin later held a personal meeting with RBU chief Drachev to discuss the evolved situation.