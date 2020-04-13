UEFA Euro 2020 postponement won’t require additional spending in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, April 13. /TASS/. The decision to postpone the UEFA Euro championship to 2021 will not entail any additional spending from the St. Petersburg’s budget to organize preparations for it, Deputy Governor of the city Vladimir Kirillov told TASS.

"We are not planning to increase budget spending in light of the UEFA Euro football championship postponement to 2021," he stressed.

"Thanks to the fact that UEFA decided to reschedule the European championship in advance, preparations activities which were supposed to be implemented exclusively during the time the tournament is held were suspended. This also made it possible for us to avoid any budget expenses," the official added.

The deputy governor also pointed out that the city inherited great infrastructure from previous sports events and, therefore, the preparations won’t require ginormous investment. "The full infrastructural preparedness of the city allowed us to do without long-term projects linked to construction of new facilities. That is why, preparation for the tournament did not require any enormous budgetary injections," he said.

Kirillov then noted that some events were financed in accordance with ordinary agenda rather than specifically for the tournament in preparing for the tournament.

The UEFA Euro championship had to be rescheduled from summer 2020 to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, following suit of many other sporting event, with the most crucial being the Olympics as the games in Tokyo had to be postponed to 2021. Russia’s St. Petersburg will host three group-stage matches and a quarterfinal. The matches are also scheduled to be held in London, Munich, Baku, Rome, Bucharest, Dublin, Copenhagen, Bilbao, Glasgow, Budapest and Amsterdam.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,800,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 114,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 428,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 18,328 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,470 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 148 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.