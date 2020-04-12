Russian Olympic bronze medalist in boxing Vitaly Dunaitsev says finishes his sports career

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Russian Olympic bronze medalist in in boxing Vitaly Dunaitsev said on Sunday he finishes his sports career.

"I have finished my career. I am head of the Boxing Federation of the Belgorod Region, a member of the regional legislature and head of the regional United Russia Young Guard office. There are a number of other areas of my activity. So, I am not planning to return to sport so far," he told TASS.

Dunaitsev, 27, won bronze of the up to 64kg event at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. He also holds the 2015 world tournament’s and 2015 Europe championships titles.