Russian Olympic Committee allocates extra $3.6 mln for Japan Olympics preparations

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo were scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9, and the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games were planned to be organized between August 25 and September 6. The IOC (International Olympic Committee) and the IPC (the International Paralympic Committee) announced their decision on March 24 to postpone for one year the tournaments in Japan due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The Executive Board of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has decided to extend the program of the national teams’ preparations for the rescheduled Olympic Games in Japan allocating additional 265 million rubles (some $3.6 million), the ROC press service stated on Friday.

Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo-2020 Olympics Local Organizing Committee, announced on March 30 that the Summer Olympic Games in Japan next year will start on July 23 and the Summer Paralympic Games will begin on August 24.

The Russian Sports Ministry earlier ruled to close all training centers in the country for an indefinite period of time. The Novogorsk training center outside Moscow is currently the only training base in Russia that continues its work under a special regime, which stipulates a full isolation of athletes, coaches, experts and the staff of the center.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,600,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 96,700 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 362,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 11,917 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 795 patients having recovered from the virus. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (7,822). Russia’s latest data indicates 94 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.