International Shooting Sport Federation moves Running Target World Championship to 2021

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) announced on Friday that Running Target World Championship in France this June has been postponed for 2021 due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, according to the statement from the ISSF.

"Due to Coronavirus pandemic the French Shooting Federation, Federation Francaise de Tir, has been forced to postpone the ISSF Word Championship in Running Target which was planned to be held from 9th to 19th June in Chateaurox, France," the statement reads.

"This competition has been rescheduled to take place in the year 2021," the ISSF added in its statement.

Late last month, the ISSF announced that two European championships this summer have been cancelled as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of COVID-19.

The federation cancelled the European Shotgun Championship, which should have taken place in Chateauroux, France on May 6-20, and the European Rifle/Pistol Qualification Championship for the 2020 Olympic Games, which should have been held in Plzen, the Czech Republic, on May 18-25.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,540,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 90,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far over 340,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 10,131 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 698 patients having recovered from the virus. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (6,698). Russia’s latest data indicates 76 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.