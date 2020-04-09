Russian national football team retains 38th position in newly published FIFA World Ranking

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The Russian national football squad has retained its February’s 38th position with 1,470 points in the newly published World Ranking of the world’s governing body of football, FIFA.

"The ongoing measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 have resulted in little football of late and, consequently, next-to-no movement in the latest World Ranking," FIFA announced in a statement on Thursday.

"A whole raft of international fixtures, including qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup and other major tournaments, were postponed, while dates were redrawn for showpiece men’s events such as the Olympic Football Tournament, CONMEBOL Copa America and UEFA Euro," the statement continues.

"Amid this upheaval, the Ranking was impacted by just four matches - all friendlies - and, as such, remains all but identical to the previous edition," the statement added.

Russia climbed to 38th place in December 2019 World Rankings after having played 10 international fixtures last year and they were all qualifiers for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. In March, Russia lost to Belgium 1-3 and defeated Kazakhstan 4-0; in June, Russia beat San Marino and Cyprus (9-0 and 1-0 respectively); in September, the team routed Scotland (2-1) and Kazakhstan (1-0); in October the Russian footballers blanked Scotland 4-0 and then blazed past Cyprus 5-0.

Playing two international fixtures in November 2019, the Russian team lost to Belgium 1-4 at home and then enjoyed a confident 5-0 away win over San Marino.

The Top-10 following the podium of Belgium (1,765 points), France (1,733 points) and Brazil (1,712 points) are: 4th England (1,661 points); 5th Uruguay (1,645 points); 6th Croatia (1,642); 7th Portugal (1,639); 8th Spain (1,636); 9th Argentina (1,623) and 10th Colombia (1,622).

The next edition of FIFA’s World Ranking list is due to be published on June 11, 2020.

COVID-19 spread

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,520,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 89,400 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far over 337,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 10,131 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 698 patients having recovered from the virus. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (6,698). Russia’s latest data indicates 76 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.