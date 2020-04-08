World’s governing basketball body cancels all European summer events over COVID-19

"Taking into consideration the critical and extraordinary situation across Europe resulting from the pandemic and in order to protect the health and safety of young players, coaches, officials and fans, the Board decided, because of the high volume of events, to cancel all 16 of this summer's FIBA European Championships as well as the Women's Summit in Postojna, Slovenia," the statement reads.

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The European branch of the world’s governing body of basketball, FIBA Europe, has cancelled all events scheduled for this summer over the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, the FIBA Europe press service announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The decision was made following the FIBA Europe Board videoconference meeting, which was chaired by FIBA Europe President Turgay Demirel and was also attended by FIBA President Hamane Niang, FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis and FIBA Executive Director Europe Kamil Novak.

According to the statement, FIBA Europe President Demirel announced during the videoconference the creation of the FIBA Europe Post-COVID-19 Roadmap, which "will carefully assess the current situation in Europe and prepare guidelines of how to bring European basketball back on track."

"I have the utmost trust that we can work together and help each other to solve the issues that this crisis has brought along," the statement quoted Demirel as saying.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,440,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 83,000 deaths have been reported. That said, over 309,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 8,672 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 580 patients having recovered from the virus. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (5,841). The country’s latest data indicates 63 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.