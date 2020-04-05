RusAF issues anti-doping criteria for Russian teams’ members and their coaches

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Presidium of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) has adopted anti-doping criteria to form Russian trach and field athletics teams (athletes, coaches, specialists) and RusAF working agencies (committees and commissions). These criteria will be applicable to regional athletics federations and RusAF employees, RusAF press service said on Sunday.

RusAF President Yevgeny Yurchenko told TASS a week ago that the federation badly needed such criteria that would make it possible to cleanse its ranks, a thing expected from it by Word Athletics, the world governing body of track and field athletic.

Under the criteria, candidates to Russian track and field teams cannot be athletes who have violated anti-doping rules after November 18, 2015, with the exception of those suspended for life. A team cannot admit an athlete suspected of anti-doping violations or under investigation. A candidate cannot work with a coach who has been disqualified for violating the anti-doping rules after November 19, 2015. Apart from that, athletes named in the letters from World Athletics, Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), Athletics Integrity Unit to RusAF that contain circumstance that make it impossible for them being among candidates will also be barred from being included in candidate lists.

The anti-doping criteria for coaches and team’s specialists are similar to a larger extent. Apart from that, an individual who was responsible for anti-doping measures in a period from 2010 to October 2019 cannot be a coach or a specialists of a Russian team either. Only a holder of a valid coaching license can be a national team coach.

Criteria set for members of the RusAF presidium, the federation’s groups, committees and commission, as well as to RusAF employees and heads of regional federations are even stricter. Thus, these people are expected to have no record of being involved in anti-doping rules’ violations.

RusAF’s membership with World Athletics was suspended in November 2018. On February 28, 2020, the federation elected its new president, Yevgeny Yurchenko, and the new presidium. On March 2, Russia’s ministry of sport reinstated RusAF’s accreditation. On the same day, Yurchenko issued a letter to World Athletics President Sebastian Coe admitting Athletics Integrity Unit’s accusations in respect of the RusAF’s former executives concerning the case of high jumper Danila Lysenko who is suspected of violating the anti-doping rules.