English Premier League postpones indefinitely matches of 2019/2020 season over COVID-19

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Previously suspended matches of the English Premier League have been postponed indefinitely over the ongoing global spread of COVID-19, the league’s press service announced in a statement on Friday.

The English Premier League initially suspended its matches until April 3 and later extended the suspension until April 30.

"It was acknowledged that the Premier League will not resume at the beginning of May - and that the 2019/20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so," the statement reads.

"The restart date is under constant review with all stakeholders, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic develops and we work together through this very challenging time," according to the statement. "The Premier League is working closely with the whole of professional football in this country, as well as with the Government, public agencies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the game achieves a collaborative solution."

