Russian Anti-Doping Agency extends suspension of athletes’ testing work until May

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has extended the suspension of athletes’ testing work until May, RUSADA Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya told TASS on Friday.

On March 27, RUSADA announced its decision to halt athletes’ testing for banned substances for a one-week period. The decision followed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement that the week between March 30 and April 3 would be the week with paid days off. On Thursday, Putin extended the paid non-working period across Russia until April 30 in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

"A temporary suspension of athletes’ testing by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency has been extended until April 30," Pakhnotskaya said. "In line with the recent statement of the Russian president we have no reasons for the resumption of this work."

"However, I must say that nobody will be left beyond our control," she continued. "Athlete Biological Passport [ABP] samples, which will be collecting as soon as the pandemic fades away, will tell us everything."

"However, we carry on with the rest of our work, although remotely," Pakhnotskaya said. "It goes for the educational work as well as for the testing planning."

"We are also translating the new World Anti-Doping Code, which comes into force on January 1, 2021, and the International Standards [on compliance, testing, investigations and Therapeutic Use Exemptions]," she added.

