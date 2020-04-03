IFSC European Climbing Championship in Moscow postponed indefinitely

"We have made a decision against holding all tournaments until July 1," Bychkov said. "Therefore, the European Championship in June will not be held as well."

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. The 2020 IFSC (International Federation of Sport Climbing) European Championship in Moscow, which was earlier rescheduled for June due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been postponed indefinitely, Dmitry Bychkov, the president of the Climbing Federation of Russia (CFR), announced to TASS on Friday.

"We are currently discussing possible dates, when this tournament can be organized," he said. "I hope we will be able to organize it in autumn."

The 2020 IFSC European Climbing Championship was initially scheduled to be held in the Russian capital of Moscow on March 20-27, but was rescheduled earlier in the month for June 15-22 over the threat of the novel coronavirus pandemic. This year’s European Climbing Championship had the status of the qualifications tournament for the 2020 Olympics in Japan.

The IOC (International Olympic Committee) and the IPC (the International Paralympic Committee) announced on March 24 a decision to postpone for one year the tournaments in Japan due to the continuous COVID-19 spread. Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo-2020 Olympics Local Organizing Committee, announced on March 30 that the Summer Olympic Games in Japan next year will start on July 23 and the Summer Paralympic Games will begin on August 24.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 1,030,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 54,200 deaths have been reported. That said, over 220,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

So far, a total of 4,149 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 281 patients having recovered from the virus. The country’s latest data indicates 34 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.