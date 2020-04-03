Hainan eyes cultivating equestrian sports in 2020

HAIKOU, April 3. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities intend to boost a program for the development of professional horse racing on the island in accordance with the program for creating an open international tourism zone in the region with lots of recreation options in 2020, according to Xinhua.

"New steps will be taken. <...> However, due to the fact that the tradition of horse racing has not yet been established on the Island of Hainan, this matter still needs to be worked out more thoroughly in order to to weigh all the arguments. Only then the project will be launched,” said the representative of the regional Department of Tourism, Culture, Broadcasting and Sports Xu Xianghong. "All related plans will be implemented taking into account the requirements of the central authorities, we will rely on scientific facts and will strive for highest equestrian competitions' level".

The official emphasized that the local administration is not yet ready to present to the public a clear work schedule. The official stressed that the races on Hainan will take place without betting on money. “It is necessary to work out the rules in accordance with which the construction of the hippodromes will begin, equestrian training facilities will be equipped, special clubs will be set up. We plan to carry it out in stages,” added Xu Xianghong.

By organizing the races, the administration of the resort province is going to draw more tourists. Currently, consultations are being held with research institutes and competent authorities regarding this sport on the island in a way that would have no negative impact on the region's sustainable development.

The central authorities pay special attention to Hainan's development, in 2019 the gross regional product (GRP) of the island increased by 5.8%, to 530.89 billion yuan (about $ 75.84 billion). In terms of GRP, the province holds 28th place on the list of 31 key administrative and territorial units of mainland China.

About 59% of Hainan's added value structure amounts to the services sector, about 20%— on industry, the same — on agriculture. The Chinese government has chosen 12 priority development sectors of this province: tourism, highly efficient agricultural production, Internet technologies, medicine, pharmaceuticals, modern finance, expo business, logistics, the oil and gas sector, cultural and educational sector, sports.