Russian national boxing team’s coach Anton Kadushin diagnosed with COVID-19

He caught the virus from a coach of the Armenian national boxing team while on a plane from London, according to the Russian Boxing Federation secretary general

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. Russian national boxing team’s coach Anton Kadushin has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and the Russian Boxing Federation (RBF) keeps the situation under control, RBF Secretary General Umar Kremlev told TASS on Thursday. "We have received information on the positive result of the test several days ago," Kremlev said. "All this time we have been keeping this situation under control." "According to our information, he has a mild case of the illness, he has been self-isolated at home since the very first day of his return from London," Kremlev continued.

"We closely follow the developments. Doctors visit him every day and slightly changed his course of treatment," Kremlev commented. "Anton [Kadushin] says he feels much better now. The Russian Boxing Federation will provide all the necessary assistance because this is our coach." Kremlev added that Kadushin caught the virus from a coach of the Armenian national boxing team. "He [Kadushin] was talking to Armenian coaches on board the plane and one of them later tested positive for the virus," the RBF chief stated. The Russian national boxing team was participating in the 2020 Summer Olympics boxing qualifying competition, the European continental tournament, in London on March 13-23. The tournament was halted on March 16 over the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus. Later, it was reported that two boxers and a coach from the national team of Turkey as well as a boxer and two coaches from the Croatian team got infected with the virus during the tournament. Russian boxers have been in self-isolation since their return from London. They all tested negative for the novel coronavirus upon their return. RBF Secretary General Kremlev also said that as soon as the federation learnt the news about Kadushin’s positive test for the virus all boxers in the team were once again tested for COVID-19.

