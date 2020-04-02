Russian national boxing team’s coach Anton Kadushin diagnosed with COVID-19

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. Russian national boxing team’s coach Anton Kadushin has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and the Russian Boxing Federation (RBF) keeps the situation under control, RBF Secretary General Umar Kremlev told TASS on Thursday.
"We have received information on the positive result of the test several days ago," Kremlev said. "All this time we have been keeping this situation under control."
"According to our information, he has a mild case of the illness, he has been self-isolated at home since the very first day of his return from London," Kremlev continued.
"We closely follow the developments. Doctors visit him every day and slightly changed his course of treatment," Kremlev commented. "Anton [Kadushin] says he feels much better now. The Russian Boxing Federation will provide all the necessary assistance because this is our coach."
Kremlev added that Kadushin caught the virus from a coach of the Armenian national boxing team. "He [Kadushin] was talking to Armenian coaches on board the plane and one of them later tested positive for the virus," the RBF chief stated.
The Russian national boxing team was participating in the 2020 Summer Olympics boxing qualifying competition, the European continental tournament, in London on March 13-23. The tournament was halted on March 16 over the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.
Later, it was reported that two boxers and a coach from the national team of Turkey as well as a boxer and two coaches from the Croatian team got infected with the virus during the tournament.
Russian boxers have been in self-isolation since their return from London. They all tested negative for the novel coronavirus upon their return.
RBF Secretary General Kremlev also said that as soon as the federation learnt the news about Kadushin’s positive test for the virus all boxers in the team were once again tested for COVID-19.
"As soon as we were informed, we tested everyone once again," he said. "The results of everyone are negative."
In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 962,600 people have been infected worldwide and over 49,180 deaths have been reported. That said, over 203,200 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.
So far, a total of 3,548 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 235 patients having recovered from the virus. The country’s latest data indicates 30 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.