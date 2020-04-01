Spartak Moscow FC players agree to wage cuts amid season shutdown over COVID-19

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. Russian football club Spartak Moscow’s players have agreed for their wages to be reduced by 40% since the Russian Premier League’s season is currently suspended, the club’s press service announced on Wednesday.
The Russian Premier League’s (RPL) season was initially suspended from March 17 until April 10 due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus. The league’s clubs completed 22 out of 30 scheduled rounds of the championship. RPL President Sergei Pryadkin stated on March 21 that the season would be resumed no earlier than on April 24.
"During the self-isolation over the coronavirus spread and until the resumption of training sessions, the players will be paid 40% less," the statement from the club’s press service reads.
Commenting to TASS on the club’s statement, Spartak FC Director General Tomas Zorn said the decision was a result of a constructive dialogue between the players and the administration of the club.
"Yesterday and today we had a very constructive dialogue on the current situation and, as a result, the players of the club’s top squad agreed for a 40-percent reduction in their wages until training sessions resume," Zorn said.
Spartak Moscow FC is ranked 8th with 28 points after 22 rounds of the 2019/2020 Russian Premier League Championship. Throughout its almost one century-long history, Spartak Moscow FC has been a 12-time USSR champion, ten-time Russia champion and the winner of other numerous awards and trophies.
In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 877,740 people have been infected worldwide and over 43,560 deaths have been reported.
So far, a total of 2,777 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 190 patients having recovered from the illness. The country’s latest data indicates 24 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public informed about the coronavirus situation.