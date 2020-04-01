Spartak Moscow FC players agree to wage cuts amid season shutdown over COVID-19

Commenting to TASS on the club’s statement, Spartak FC Director General Tomas Zorn said the decision was a result of a constructive dialogue between the players and the administration of the club

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. Russian football club Spartak Moscow’s players have agreed for their wages to be reduced by 40% since the Russian Premier League’s season is currently suspended, the club’s press service announced on Wednesday. The Russian Premier League’s (RPL) season was initially suspended from March 17 until April 10 due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus. The league’s clubs completed 22 out of 30 scheduled rounds of the championship. RPL President Sergei Pryadkin stated on March 21 that the season would be resumed no earlier than on April 24.

Read also Wimbledon cancelled first time since 1945

"During the self-isolation over the coronavirus spread and until the resumption of training sessions, the players will be paid 40% less," the statement from the club’s press service reads. Commenting to TASS on the club’s statement, Spartak FC Director General Tomas Zorn said the decision was a result of a constructive dialogue between the players and the administration of the club. "Yesterday and today we had a very constructive dialogue on the current situation and, as a result, the players of the club’s top squad agreed for a 40-percent reduction in their wages until training sessions resume," Zorn said. Spartak Moscow FC is ranked 8th with 28 points after 22 rounds of the 2019/2020 Russian Premier League Championship. Throughout its almost one century-long history, Spartak Moscow FC has been a 12-time USSR champion, ten-time Russia champion and the winner of other numerous awards and trophies.